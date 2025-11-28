A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has sentenced a 400-level University of Port Harcourt student, Damian Okoligwe, to death by hanging for the killing of his girlfriend, Justina Otuene — a case that gripped the nation with its disturbing details and intense public outrage....

Okoligwe, a Petrochemical Engineering student, was found guilty of murdering 20-year-old Otuene, a 300-level Biochemistry student, on 20 October 2023 at his residence in Mgbupba, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

In delivering judgment, Justice Chinwe Nsirim-Nwosu held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court described Okoligwe’s conduct as “intentional, calculated, coordinated, and evil,” before ordering that he be “hanged by the neck until confirmed dead.”

The ruling brings to a close a high-profile trial closely followed by students, rights advocates, and the victim’s family.

Speaking after the judgment, prosecuting counsel Charles Mbaba expressed satisfaction, describing the verdict as justice long awaited.

“This judgment will console the victim’s family and hopefully deter young people from taking dangerous shortcuts or resorting to violence,” he said.

The victim’s brother, Osatawaji, also thanked the court, saying the ruling offered much-needed relief after a painful and emotionally draining ordeal.

“We are satisfied. Justice has finally been served for Justina,” he said.

The convict is expected to be transferred to the appropriate correctional facility pending further legal processes.