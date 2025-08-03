The United Nations Children’s Fund has praised Nigerian mothers for their commitment to breastfeeding, with over 90 percent reportedly practicing it. This commendation came during the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week launch held in Ambursa, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Chief...

This commendation came during the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week launch held in Ambursa, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Chief of Nutrition at UNICEF Abuja, Nemat Hajeebhoy, emphasized that breastfeeding is not just a source of nutrition but a child’s first vaccine and a critical lifeline.

Despite the high general breastfeeding rate, Hajeebhoy raised concerns over the declining numbers in exclusive breastfeeding.

She called for collective responsibility among stakeholders to create a sustainable support system for mothers.

She also applauded Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris for granting six months maternity leave to civil servants, calling it a commendable move to support working mothers.

The wife of the governor, Nafisa Nasir-Idris, urged women to adopt exclusive breastfeeding for healthier children and stronger communities.

She noted that the practice boosts a child’s intellectual and physical development. She also encouraged improved hygiene among women and reaffirmed her commitment to health-related programs across the state.

In further support of the initiative, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Sokoto, Michael Juma, advised mothers to start breastfeeding early and continue for at least two years.

To reward and motivate breastfeeding mothers, the governor’s wife donated food items, baby clothes, and cash to several women who practiced exclusive breastfeeding, demonstrating a practical gesture of support for maternal and child health.