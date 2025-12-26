There was panic late last night in Offa, Kwara State, following loud explosions that rocked parts of the ancient town, damaging properties and sending residents scrambling for safety....

There was panic late last night in Offa, Kwara State, following loud explosions that rocked parts of the ancient town, damaging properties and sending residents scrambling for safety.

The cause of the incident remains unclear as security agencies say investigations are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses say the blast, which occurred close to midnight, damaged several buildings, including residential houses and shops along Yidi and Adeleke areas in Offa while panic spread through nearby communities.

As of the time of filing this report, no casualties have been officially confirmed, though affected residents are counting losses from damaged property.

Reacting to the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kwara State, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi said discrete investigations are ongoing to reveal what happened precisely.