The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has congratulated the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on his re-election for another term in office.

In a congratulatory message, Senator Umahi described Governor Soludo’s resounding victory in the 8 November 2025 governorship election as a testament to the confidence of the people of Anambra State in his progressive leadership.

He said the renewed mandate reflected the people’s endorsement of the governor’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable development.

“You have done very well in changing the developmental trajectory of Anambra State. The emerging indices of economic growth and development in the state are clear indicators of your dedication to progress and prosperity,” Umahi stated.

He commended Governor Soludo’s humility and magnanimity in victory, urging him to continue delivering inclusive leadership and implementing policies that would position Anambra among Nigeria’s strongest sub-national economies.

“Once more, congratulations, and please accept the assurances of the esteemed regards and best wishes of my family, the management, and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works,” the Minister added.