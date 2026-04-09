A Ugandan traveller, Simpo Gladys, has expressed amazement at the changes at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, describing the facility as “almost unrecognisable” compared to her last visit two years ago. Gladys documented her arrival experience in a video shared on X, highlighting the enhanced professionalism of airport…...

A Ugandan traveller, Simpo Gladys, has expressed amazement at the changes at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, describing the facility as “almost unrecognisable” compared to her last visit two years ago.

Gladys documented her arrival experience in a video shared on X, highlighting the enhanced professionalism of airport personnel and the improved organisation within the terminal.

“I was here two years ago and I got lost in this airport. But coming just after two years, this place has changed. The airport is now more organised than before,” she said.

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What impressed her most was the disappearance of extortion practices, which she recalled were common during her previous visit, including demands for payment in foreign currency before luggage could be released.

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“Last time when I came, even to get my luggage, they were asking me for dollars — not naira, but dollars. But this time around, no one has asked me for any money at the airport. Not even one person,” she said.

She also praised the courtesy of airport staff, noting that they assisted her without requesting any form of gratification.

“Everyone is just telling me, you’re welcome. They are helping me out, but no one is asking for a single shilling. I’m really very, very impressed about this change,” she added.

In addition to improved operations, Gladys observed significant infrastructural upgrades. She noted that the terminal she had used during her 2024 visit had been demolished and is being replaced with a modern facility.

“I’ve seen that the former airport I came to last time was demolished, and they’re trying to reconstruct another beautiful, nice airport for Nigeria in Lagos. Wow, this is amazing,” she said.

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Reacting to the video on X, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo acknowledged the progress, while pledging continued improvements.

“Still a lot of work to do, but we are making steady progress,” he wrote.