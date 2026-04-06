Passengers travelling through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja are facing delays following a temporary disruption affecting operations at the domestic terminals. Airport authorities announced on Monday that the issue, traced to a technical fault in baggage screening equipment, has slowed down standard processing procedures, leading to extended boarding times…...

Passengers travelling through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja are facing delays following a temporary disruption affecting operations at the domestic terminals.

Airport authorities announced on Monday that the issue, traced to a technical fault in baggage screening equipment, has slowed down standard processing procedures, leading to extended boarding times for some flights.

According to an operational update, the disruption is primarily impacting baggage handling, prompting the activation of alternative screening measures to keep flight operations running.

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“We understand the inconvenience and uncertainty this may cause, and we truly appreciate your patience during this time,” the statement read in part.

Management explained that while contingency arrangements have been put in place, the additional checks may prolong processing time for passengers.

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“However, these additional steps may result in longer processing times and possible delays to some departures,” the update stated.

To manage the situation, airport officials said ground teams have been fully deployed to assist passengers, provide real-time updates, and prioritise affected flights.

“Our ground teams are fully mobilised and on hand to support passengers, provide updates, and prioritise affected flights. We are also working closely with airport authorities to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and restore normal operations,” the statement added.

The airport management apologised for the disruption, assuring travellers that efforts are underway to fix the fault and minimise the impact on travel schedules.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” it said, noting that further updates would be provided as normal operations resume.