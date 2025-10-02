Back on the UEFA Champions League games as fans’ favourite teams compete in the group stage for big points to gain top spots.
English Premier League side Liverpool left fans surprised after losing 0 to Turkish side Galatasaray following a penalty scored in the first half of the game by Nigerian national Victor Osimhen.
Similarly, Spanish giant FC Barcelona suffered a defeat, losing 1-2 to the UCL defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain, at the Camp Nou.
Here is the full preview of the match day 2:
Atlanta 2-1 Club Brugge
Kairat 0-5 Real Madrid
Atleti 5-1 Frankfurt
Glimt 2-2 Tottenham
Chelsea 1-0 Benfica
Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool
Inter 3-0 Slavia Praha
Marseille 4-0 Ajax
Pagos 1-5 Bayern Munchen
Qarabag 2-0 Copenhagen
Union SG 0-4 Newcastle
Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos
B.Dortmund 4-1 Athletic Club
Barcelona 1-2 Paris
Leverkusen 1-1 PSV
Monaco 2-2 Man city
Napoli 2-1 Sporting CP
Villarreal 2-2 Juventus