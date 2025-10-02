Back on the UEFA Champions League games as fans’ favourite teams compete in the group stage for big points to gain top spots. English Premier League side Liverpool left fans surprised after losing 0-1 to Turkish side Galatasaray following a penalty scored in the first half of the game by Nige...

English Premier League side Liverpool left fans surprised after losing 0-1 to Turkish side Galatasaray following a penalty scored in the first half of the game by Nigerian national Victor Osimhen.

Similarly, Spanish giant FC Barcelona suffered a defeat, losing 1-2 to the UCL defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain, at the Camp Nou.

Here is the full preview of the match day 2:

Atlanta 2-1 Club Brugge

Kairat 0-5 Real Madrid

Atleti 5-1 Frankfurt

Glimt 2-2 Tottenham

Chelsea 1-0 Benfica

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Inter 3-0 Slavia Praha

Marseille 4-0 Ajax

Pagos 1-5 Bayern Munchen

Qarabag 2-0 Copenhagen

Union SG 0-4 Newcastle

Arsenal 2-0 Olympiacos

B.Dortmund 4-1 Athletic Club

Barcelona 1-2 Paris

Leverkusen 1-1 PSV

Monaco 2-2 Man city

Napoli 2-1 Sporting CP

Villarreal 2-2 Juventus