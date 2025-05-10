U.S President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have announced a historic trade deal, providing American companies unprecedented access to the United Kingdom markets while bolstering U.S. national security.

A historic trade agreement between President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was announced on Thursday, which coincided with the 80th anniversary of World War II’s Victory Day in Russia.

America benefits from the Economic Prosperity Deal with the United Kingdom, according to President Trump.

The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially in agriculture, dramatically increasing access for American beef, ethanol, and virtually all of the products produced by farmers.

The UK will reduce or eliminate numerous non-tariff barriers that unfairly discriminated against American products.

This trade deal will significantly expand U.S. market access in the UK, creating a $5 billion opportunity for new exports for U.S. farmers, ranchers, and producers, according to the White House.

This includes more than $700 million in ethanol exports and $250 million in other agricultural products, like beef.

The trade deal with the UK will ensure streamlined customs procedures for U.S. exports, said President Trump:

Furthermore, the deal includes plans that will bring the UK into an economic security alignment with the United States, explained President Trump:

The economic prosperity deal with the United Kingdom is a critical step forward in a special relationship to promote reciprocal trade with a key ally and partner.