Several fights that broke out at the U.S Pentagon City Mall Saturday night, prompted police to shut down the mall and evacuate everyone, the Arlington County Police Department said.

An Arlington Alert reportedly said “large crowds were causing disturbances at the mall.”

Arlington County Police Department wrote on X, “Police responded the 1100 block of S. Hayes Street for the report of multiple fights in the area. At the direction of ACPD, the mall is now closed. Police remain on scene. Please avoid the area.”

Three teenagers were detained in connection with the incident, and one of them sustained minor injuries.

“One officer and one mall security guard reported minor injuries. Police remain on scene investigating. Mall is closed. Avoid the area,” it added.

A video that has surfaced on social media showed heavy movement in and around the Pentagon City Mall’s food court. Police officers were seen struggling to deal with an unruly crowd.

Many took to the comment section of the above video, with some saying, “When people start going to jail for violence and crime in general, things will start changing in America.