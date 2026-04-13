The U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed claims that he attempted to depict himself as Jesus Christ in a controversial AI-generated image shared on social media. The image, which was later deleted, had sparked backlash after appearing to show Trump in a Christ-like role as a healer. However, the president,…...

The U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed claims that he attempted to depict himself as Jesus Christ in a controversial AI-generated image shared on social media.

The image, which was later deleted, had sparked backlash after appearing to show Trump in a Christ-like role as a healer.

However, the president, speaking to reporters on Monday at the Oval Office, insisted the post had been misinterpreted.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker, which we support,” he said.

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“Only the fake news could come up with that one.”

Trump added that he was unaware of the interpretation suggesting religious symbolism, maintaining that the image was intended to portray him in a medical context.

“I just heard about it,” he said.

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

The remarks came during an informal exchange with journalists as the president received a food delivery at the Oval Office.

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In a brief side conversation, Trump also posed a question on gender participation in sports to the delivery driver, identified as Sharon Simmons.

“I really don’t have an opinion on that,” she responded. “I’m here about no tax on tips.”

Trump moved to downplay backlash over what critics described as a self-comparison to Jesus Christ, just hours after launching a separate social media attack on Pope Leo XIV, whom he labelled “soft on crime” and said should not criticise the American president.

The controversy escalated on Sunday, coinciding with Orthodox Easter, after the U.S. leader shared an image on Truth Social portraying himself in Christ-like red and white robes, appearing to heal a bedridden man with his hands.

The post also featured dramatic imagery of what looked like angelic U.S. soldiers descending from the clouds above his head.