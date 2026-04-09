The Federal Government has described the recent advisory by the United States authorising the departure of non-emergency personnel from its embassy in Abuja as a routine precaution, insisting that Nigeria remains stable and fully functional. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris,…...

The Federal Government has described the recent advisory by the United States authorising the departure of non-emergency personnel from its embassy in Abuja as a routine precaution, insisting that Nigeria remains stable and fully functional.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the U.S. decision was based on internal protocols and does not reflect the broader security situation across the country.

He reassured Nigerians and the international community that public institutions are operating normally, with no disruption to governance, economic activity, or daily life.

The minister acknowledged the existence of isolated security challenges in some areas but stressed that there is no general breakdown of law and order.

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According to him, the vast majority of the country remains stable.

Idris highlighted ongoing gains recorded through sustained security operations, noting that coordinated military action, intelligence-led interventions, and enhanced inter-agency collaboration are yielding measurable results.

He said recent efforts have disrupted criminal networks, curtailed the activities of armed groups, and improved safety in vulnerable communities.

“Our security agencies remain actively engaged in protecting lives and property, and the results of these efforts are increasingly evident,” he stated.

The government also reaffirmed Nigeria’s openness to business, travel, and investment, pointing to ongoing economic reforms aimed at boosting investor confidence and strengthening the country’s global standing.

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Idris added that continued engagement by international partners and investors reflects confidence in Nigeria’s stability and long-term prospects.

While recognising the right of countries to issue travel advisories based on their assessments, the Federal Government called for balanced and up-to-date reporting that reflects current realities on the ground.

It also urged international partners to engage closely with Nigerian authorities for a more comprehensive understanding of the situation.

The government reiterated its commitment to sustaining security improvements and assured both citizens and visitors that Nigeria remains a safe and welcoming destination.