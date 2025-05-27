Two versions of American football have had the chance to pitch for inclusion in future National Sport Festivals.

The Nigerian American Football Association, NAFA, led the Flag Football exhibition at the MKO Abiola Stadium main arena in Abeokuta, while the Showtime League played at African Church Grammar School, Afro Gramms.

The national Senior men, the senior women and the under – 13 took part in the demonstration event aimed at selling the sport to states and organisers to include in the Sport Festival.