Two persons have been killed at Iyanomo community, in the Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State over a leadership tussle in the community.

The two dead individuals were identified as Eboh Enomwa and Stephen Imaghodo.

Governor Monday Okpebholo has vowed to unravel the killers and prosecute them.

He said a full-scale investigation has been launched into the matter.

Governor Okpebholo spoke through the Edo State Special Security Squad, codenamed “Operation Flush Out Cultists and Kidnappers” when the Government House Chief Security Officer (CSO), CSP Osaro Roberts, and the Principal Security Officer to the Governor, Okoh Saturday, visited the community.

The team said they were in the community to ascertain the true circumstances surrounding the killings.

Addressing the community elders and youths, the Secretary of the Special Security Squad, John Izegaebe, said the Governor’s resolve to stamp out cultism, kidnapping, and communal clashes in the State would be accomplished.

He said: “Our findings so far point to a leadership tussle between two rival factions in Iyanomo, which degenerated into violence and ultimately claimed the lives of two men. This is unacceptable.

He added that the Governor has directed the team to ensure that all those involved in this heinous act are identified, arrested, and prosecuted and that no one is above the law.

“The government condoles with the families of the victims and assures them that justice will be served. At the same time, we are sending a very strong message to community leaders: disputes must be resolved legally, not through violence. Governor Okpebholo has zero tolerance for crime, and anyone who foments unrest in Edo communities will face the full wrath of the law.”

The residents called on the State Government to beef up security in the area to forestall further bloodshed.