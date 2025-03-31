Two children were killed in a stampede at the Gombe main Eid Ground after the Eid-el-Fitr prayer on Sunday.

The Gombe state police command have also confirmed that more than twenty-two other persons were injured in the incident.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Gombe.

According to Abdullahi, the incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. at the exit gate of the Eid Ground, immediately after the conclusion of Eid prayers.

The Gombe state Governor lamented that the loss of young lives, particularly Aisha Salisu Ahmed (4½ years old) and Maryam Abdullahi Gwani (4 years old), is a deeply sorrowful event.

Governor Yahaya condoled with the families of the deceased.

“We grieve with their families during this difficult time, and our hearts are with them as they mourn the loss of their beloved children”.

The Governor has directed a comprehensive investigation to thoroughly examine the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event, with a view to preventing such occurrences in the future.

The Governor had earlier sent a high-powered delegation, led by the Chief of Staff Government House, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, to visit the medical facilities where the injured victims are receiving treatment to sympathise with them as well as ensure that the affected individuals receive the best possible care.

In all the facilities visited, including Zainab Bulkachuwa Hospital, Specialist Hospital and Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, most of the patients were seen in stable condition, with doctors assuring that they would be discharged soon, just as other patients from the same incident had been treated and discharged before the delegation’s visit.

The Governor has directed that all medical expenses for the victims be fully covered by the state government to provide for their well-being and recovery as well as to relieve their parents of any financial burden related to the treatment of their loved ones.