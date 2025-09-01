TVC News Correspondent in Ondo State, Ayodeji Moradeyo has added to his impressive accolades by winning the Hero’s Magazine Media Man of the Year award. The ceremony took place at the International Culture and Events Centre, commonly referred to as The Dome, and was attended by distinguished p...

TVC News Correspondent in Ondo State, Ayodeji Moradeyo has added to his impressive accolades by winning the Hero’s Magazine Media Man of the Year award.

The ceremony took place at the International Culture and Events Centre, commonly referred to as The Dome, and was attended by distinguished personalities from across Nigeria. Moradeyo was among nine award recipients honoured at the event’s eighteenth edition.

The occasion was chaired by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Olu of Ilu Abo, Oba Olu Falae, who emphasized the importance of recognizing individuals who excel in their respective fields.

He expressed concern over society’s tendency to overlook and undervalue significant contributions.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by Secretary to the State Government Taiwo Fasoranti, congratulated the honorees, reaffirming the current administration’s commitment to fostering human and capital resource development.

He also promised to enhance security for both property and residents in the state.

Moradeyo began his journalism career in 2003 as a correspondent for Galaxy Television in Ogun State, later moving to Ondo. He transitioned to print media in 2006, working for the now-defunct National Mirror Newspaper, and has also contributed to 235Next, Niger Delta Standard, and National Life Newspaper before joining TVC Communications 14 years ago.

Also at the event Mr. Femi Meshe, Managing Director/CEO of Atlas Energy Limited, was named Ondo State Man of the Year 2025.

Other notable award recipients included:

– Mr. Akinola Folajimi: Personality of the Year in Human Capacity Development

– Mr. Olasetemi Bode Thompson: Outstanding Personality of the Year in Human Resources Development

– Engr. Adigun: Pillar of Education Man of the Year

– Prince Adedeji Adesida: Community Development Influencer of the Year 2023

– Mr. Ajayi Oluwafemi Michael: Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year

– Mr. Simon Adegun: Personality in Education of the Year 2025

– Mr. Adebiyi Alex Adedipe: Outstanding Business Personality of the Year 2025

The awardees were selected through a rigorous screening and voting process designed to celebrate excellence, leadership, and service to humanity.

The event was graced by the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye and the Deji of Akure, Oba Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, the State Attorney General, Kayode Ajulo, MD , Benin Owena River Basin, Authority, Dr Femi Adekanmbi and the Founder & President of Dorian Home for Charity and Social Development, Dr Tolulola Bayode