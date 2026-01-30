The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Kabiru Turaki has announced its decision to challenge a ruling delivered on Friday by the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, which declined to grant its request for an order of mandamus. In its judgment, the court ruled that granting the ap...

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Kabiru Turaki has announced its decision to challenge a ruling delivered on Friday by the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, which declined to grant its request for an order of mandamus.

In its judgment, the court ruled that granting the application would amount to “sitting on appeal” over decisions already issued by courts of coordinate jurisdiction. Reacting to the outcome, the Turaki-led faction said the ruling was “not unexpected.”

In a statement on Friday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, on his X account, the faction confirmed that it has directed its legal team to immediately file an appeal and take all required legal steps to safeguard its interests.

The group maintained that the PDP faction that emerged from the Ibadan Convention remains valid and unaffected by the court’s decision, stressing that it is legally intact and resolute.

According to the statement, the faction is confident that the appellate courts will ultimately give a ruling in its favour and urged party members to stay calm and focused, noting that there is “absolutely no cause for alarm.”

It further reassured supporters that the party’s rebirth movement remains firmly on track, despite the ongoing legal challenges.

The statement reads: “FHC Judgment: Still No Cause for Alarm

“We are aware of the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, delivered this morning, which essentially declined to grant the order of mandamus sought on the ground that doing so would, in the court’s view, amount to sitting on appeal over judgments of courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

“We have accordingly briefed our lawyers to immediately file an appeal and to take all further legal steps necessary to advance our arguments and firmly protect our position on this matter.

“Notwithstanding this judgment, the Kabiru Turaki–led Peoples Democratic Party, which emerged from the Ibadan Convention, remains legally intact and unshaken, as we await the authoritative pronouncement of the appellate courts.

“We therefore urge our members to remain resolute and committed as there is absolutely no cause for alarm. The REBIRTH movement remains firmly on course.”