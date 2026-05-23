President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Sunday receive the All Progressives Congress (APC) certificate and flag as its Presidential candidate for the 2027 elections. ...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Sunday receive the All Progressives Congress (APC) certificate and flag as its Presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The Presidential Primary Elections Committee will present the certificate and flag at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja after nationwide collation of the primary election results.

APC governors, members of the National Executive Committee, the National Working Committee, and the National Assembly, along with party stalwarts, will attend the event.