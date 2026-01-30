A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has nullified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was elected as the PDP National Chairman following a tense and highly controversial ...

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan has nullified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025.

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was elected as the PDP National Chairman following a tense and highly controversial national convention held in Ibadan.

The convention, which drew delegates from all 36 states and the FCT, was marked by sharp disagreements over zoning, accreditation delays, and allegations of last-minute manoeuvres by rival blocs.

Security was tightened around the venue as factional groups exchanged accusations, prompting brief disruptions before the commencement of voting.

The court barred Turaki and others from parading themselves as national officers of the PDP.

The court also ruled that the Caretaker Committee led by Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the only recognised NWC of the PDP pending the conduct of a valid National Convention.

Details later…….