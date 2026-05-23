The Senator representing Zamfara North at the National Assembly, Abdul'azeez Yari Abubakar participated in the ongoing presidential primary election in Galadima ward In Talata Mafara Local area of Zamfara State...

The Senator representing Zamfara North at the National Assembly, Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar participated in the ongoing presidential primary election in Galadima ward In Talata Mafara Local area of Zamfara State

Senator Yari commend the turnout of APC Member’s and the show of love to president Bola Ahmed Tinubu particularly ahead of his re-election bid

The former Zamfara Governor called on Nigerians to have faith in the administration of President Bola Tinubu and continue to pray for the success of the government

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Speaking during the presidential primary election at his polling unit in Galadima Ward, Senator Yari expressed his satisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North West and other parts of the country

” I had the privileged while as a governor of working with two former presidents of the country, I can testify to the efforts being made by the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu in meeting the needs of citizens compare to his predecessors” Yari Said.

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“So, I am confident that re-electing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not be a bad decision or waste of vote” Yari added.

” I really appreciate your turnout for today’s exercise, the president is happy with what you’re doing”

The former Zamfara Governor urged card carrying members of the APC to continue believing in the manifesto of the party, programs and polices of the president and continued prayers for the success of his administration.