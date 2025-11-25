Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have intercepted a major drug courier and seized more than 100 kilogrammes of cannabis during a routine operation along the Agbede axis in Kogi State.

The operation, carried out on 24 November 2025, followed the stoppage of a Toyota Camry with registration number DKA 158AU. According to the Army, a police-branded hat and belt displayed on the dashboard aroused suspicion, prompting troops to conduct a thorough search of the vehicle.

During the inspection, soldiers discovered 10 sacks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 108.8 kilogrammes concealed inside the car.

Preliminary findings suggest that large-scale drug consignments such as this are frequently used to finance criminal networks, fuelling banditry and other violent crimes within the state and surrounding regions.

The driver, identified as Mr Johnson Ayo, was taken into custody. Both the suspect and the seized drugs have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kogi State for further investigation.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to blocking illicit drug routes, weakening the supply chains that sustain criminal groups, and enhancing security across Kogi and neighbouring states.