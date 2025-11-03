Operatives of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army deployed at the Forward Operating Base, Oguma, have successfully foiled a kidnapping operation in Kogi State, rescuing two victims and recovering the sum of ₦3,800,000 meant for their release. This was disclosed in a Monday statement signed by Lieu...

This was disclosed in a Monday statement signed by Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, the acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade.

According to the statement, the rescue operation took place on Sunday, following an intelligence gathering by the troops on the growing kidnapping activities along the Itobe-Adumu-Ejule axis of the state.

The statement reads, “In a sustained effort to rid Kogi State of criminal activities, troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Oguma have successfully rescued two kidnapped victims and recovered the ransom money meant for their release.

“The operation which led to the rescue of the victims took place on 2 November 2025, following credible intelligence on kidnapping activities along the Itobe–Adumu–Ejule axis, as well as reports of relatives of some of the victims attempting to deliver ransom to secure their release. Troops acted swiftly on the information and projected a patrol to Achigili Forest to intercept the bandits.”

It added, “However, while en route to the location, the troops came under fire from the criminals. In the ensuing exchange, the gallant soldiers engaged the bandits with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon two victims along with the ransom money. The criminals subsequently fled into the forest with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Following the encounter, the troops rescued the victims and recovered the sum of ₦3,800,000 (three million, eight hundred thousand naira) intended for ransom payment. The rescued victims were immediately debriefed to aid further operations, while the recovered cash was handed back to them. They are currently in safe custody at the troops’ location pending handover to the appropriate authorities.”

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute and unwavering in its determination to protect lives and property. Members of the public are therefore enjoined to continually support the military and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will aid in the fight against criminal elements within the state,” the statement concluded.