Troops of the Joint Task Force Faruruwa have rescued a kidnap victim during a security operation along the Kano–Katsina border.

The operation followed a tip-off received in the early hours of today, about the movement of armed bandits from Daurawa in Kira Local Government Area of Katsina State towards the Kano axis.

Acting swiftly, troops deployed from Forward Operating Base Yankwada intercepted the suspects around Ungwan Dogo and Ungwan Tudu, where they engaged the bandits in a gun battle, forcing them to retreat towards Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The rescued kidnap victim, Rabiu Halilu, sustained a gunshot injury to the leg and was evacuated to the Joint Task Force Faruruwa Medical Centre, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The troops also recovered two motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing bandits, as well as an undisclosed number of cattle.

The Joint Task Force says its personnel remain on high alert, as operations continue to secure the area and prevent further criminal activities.