The Katsina State Government has indeed announced the closure of all public primary and secondary schools.

This is a preemptive security measure taken in response to intelligence reports and the growing threat of student abductions by armed groups, commonly referred to as bandits.

The closure is not due to a specific, successful attack, but rather to avoid any eventuality—meaning to prevent a potential attack from happening in the first place.

Although no official statement has been issued by the state ministry of education yet but already most of the boarding students have been seen returning home ahead of the end of term holiday.

The move underscores the Nigerian government’s struggle to contain a multifaceted crisis that continues to threaten the lives, education, and future of an entire generation.

Katsina State endured the bitter experience of the mass abduction of the Kankara schoolboys in December 2020—a traumatic event that will be etched in the State’s history forever.