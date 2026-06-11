The Department of State Services (DSS), backed by troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, on Wednesday foiled plans by members of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) to attack several security checkpoints, kidnap women, students and children across the Southeast states. A security source disclosed that, acting…...

The Department of State Services (DSS), backed by troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, on Wednesday foiled plans by members of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) to attack several security checkpoints, kidnap women, students and children across the Southeast states.

A security source disclosed that, acting on intelligence acquired by the DSS, two ESN field commanders coordinating the planned attacks were apprehended on Monday in Garki, Enugu State.

The source further revealed that, based on the leads supplied by the nabbed ESN commanders, DSS sought the backing of troops from 82 Division, and executed a covert operation.

The operation led to the raids by DSS officers and soldiers on Tuesday and Wednesday on an ESN armoury in the Agbani axis of Enugu State.

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The raids, disclosed the source, led to the recovery of a cache of high-calibre arms, namely a rocket launcher, two RPG (rocket propelled grenade) warheads, three RPG chargers, and 11 AK-47 rifles.

18 AK-47 magazines, 1,071 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two handheld grenades, one teargas gun, a baton and two teargas canisters were recovered.

The raids also led to the recovery of one smoke grenade launcher, two teargas canisters, 10 NYSC trousers, eight NYSC T-shirts and four NYSC lanyards.

The source disclosed that intelligence revealed that the ESN members were to have used the NYSC uniforms as a cover to launch the attacks.

Intelligence gathered from the arrested ESN field commanders, , according to another source, revealed that members of the terrorist organization were to have launched massive attacks across the Southeast states, kidnap women, students and children, spread fear and create the impression that the region has been overtaken by insecurity.

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The Enugu recoveries came barely a week after DSS operatives arrested five suspected arms couriers linked to the gunmen who abducted students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri Village, Niger State, on November 21, 2025.

The suspects, including two Nigeriens, were nabbed in coordinated operations across Kaduna, Niger and Kebbi states. Recovered from the men were 15 AK 103 rifles, 15 magazines and 1,434 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition.

The outlawed group has been responsible for series of kidnappings and attacks on security operatives in the Southeast, declared the source.

The raids on ESN armoury in Enugu State came shortly after a recent arrest by the DSS of several suspected members of the outlawed organization in the state.