The Federal Government has commenced the evacuation of Nigerians affected by renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with the first batch of 262 citizens expected to arrive in Lagos on Thursday. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this in a statement posted on her X handle, saying the evacuation…...

The Federal Government has commenced the evacuation of Nigerians affected by renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with the first batch of 262 citizens expected to arrive in Lagos on Thursday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this in a statement posted on her X handle, saying the evacuation was ordered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of the administration’s commitment to protecting Nigerians abroad under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the minister, the returnees were evacuated from South Africa following xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants, which forced many Nigerians to seek urgent relocation over fears for their safety.

She said the evacuation flight, operated by Air Peace and funded by the Federal Government, departed from Johannesburg’s Oliver Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning with 262 Nigerians and three government officials on board, alongside the airline crew.

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Odumegwu-Ojukwu explained that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, would receive the evacuees at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister noted that she was unable to be present for the reception because she is currently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where discussions are ongoing to facilitate the transfer of more than 100 Nigerian prisoners serving jail terms in Ethiopian correctional facilities back to Nigeria.

According to her, the prisoners are currently held at Kaliti and AbaSamuel prisons in Addis Ababa, adding that four Nigerians have already died in custody due to health complications and other challenges.

She said the government was determined to prevent further loss of lives and was working to conclude arrangements for the prisoners to serve the remainder of their sentences in Nigeria.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu acknowledged the emotional toll the xenophobic attacks had taken on the evacuees, describing their return as a deeply emotional moment for both the victims and the country.

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“It will be a highly emotionally charged atmosphere as our traumatized citizens being evacuated from South Africa arrive at their home country today. They have been through a great ordeal,” she said.

The minister assured Nigerians that relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies had made adequate arrangements to receive and support the returnees before they are reunited with their families.

Addressing the evacuees, she said, “For every wound there is a scar, and every scar tells a story… a story that says ‘I have survived’.”

She added that preserving life and ensuring the safety of families was more important than any property or assets abandoned while escaping violence and hostility.

“Your Nation is waiting to embrace you with open arms. In advance, we say, ‘Welcome back to the Motherland’,” the minister stated.