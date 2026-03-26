Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have rescued a kidnapped woman and arrested two suspects during coordinated, intelligence-led clearance operations across parts of Benue State. The operations, conducted on March 24, 2026, targeted criminal elements operating in Gwer West and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas. Acting on credible intelligence about the presence…...

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have rescued a kidnapped woman and arrested two suspects during coordinated, intelligence-led clearance operations across parts of Benue State.

The operations, conducted on March 24, 2026, targeted criminal elements operating in Gwer West and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas.

Acting on credible intelligence about the presence of armed herders in Mbapa and Mbabuande communities in Gwer West, troops of Sector 1 deployed from Bilawa-Jor and Naka mobilised swiftly to the area.

On arrival, the troops carried out a thorough search, uncovering an abandoned hideout suspected to have been used by criminal elements. Continued clearance operations across River Akpako led to the arrest of two suspects, who are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation.

In a separate but related operation on the same day, troops responded to reports of kidnapping at Tse-Ubena village in Yooyo Council Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

Troops deployed from Tor-Donga, working alongside operatives of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard, conducted a coordinated raid on a suspected hideout.

During the operation, a 28-year-old kidnapped victim, Mrs Member Ityavber, was successfully rescued. She has since received medical attention and has been reunited with her family following a debriefing.

Military authorities said efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate responsible for the abduction.

The Force Commander of Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their swift response and professionalism.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Joint Task Force to maintaining security in the state, particularly as communities prepare for the farming season.