Joint security troops have foiled a terrorist attack on ECWA Church in Ariko Village in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State and rescued 31 hostages during Easter service. TVC News gathered that the troops responded immediately after receiving a distress call about the abduction of worshippers. Guided by…...

Joint security troops have foiled a terrorist attack on ECWA Church in Ariko Village in the Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State and rescued 31 hostages during Easter service.

TVC News gathered that the troops responded immediately after receiving a distress call about the abduction of worshippers.

Guided by members of the Ariko community, they pursued the fleeing terrorists and engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

Authorities said that the troops’ superior firepower overwhelmed the attackers, forcing them to abandon the 31 hostages.

One of the rescued victims is injured and is now receiving medical attention.

Tragically, the bodies of five people killed by the terrorists were recovered at the scene. Blood trails suggest the attackers also suffered heavy casualties as they fled.

Troops are now intensifying pursuit operations to track the remaining terrorists to their hideouts, rescue any other possible captives, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Additional troops have been deployed to the area to reinforce security and prevent further attacks.

The Nigerian Army says it remains committed to protecting citizens and will continue working with other security agencies and local communities to ensure lasting peace.

The public is urged to keep providing timely and credible information to the security forces.