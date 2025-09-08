A joint combat team by troops from the Nigerian Army, Defence Special Operations Force, and Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA conducted coordinated operations in Kankara and Matazu local government areas of Katsina State, neutralising over 20 terrorists and rescuing 26 kidnapped individuals. T...

A joint combat team by troops from the Nigerian Army, Defence Special Operations Force, and Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA conducted coordinated operations in Kankara and Matazu local government areas of Katsina State, neutralising over 20 terrorists and rescuing 26 kidnapped individuals.

The troops also apprehended 14 suspected terrorists and criminals in the Northeast and Northcentral regions, seizing weapons and supplies, and four Islamic State West Africa Province fighters surrendered in the Northeast, a source at the Army headquarters told The Nation.

The source said, “On 6 September 2025, troops of 17 Brigade, in collaboration with the Defence Special Operations Force and Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, conducted a major offensive in Pauwa village, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State. The joint force made contact with terrorists entrenched on Pauwa Hill, leading to a fierce firefight supported by aerial intelligence and artillery fire.

“The operation resulted in the neutralisation of 23 terrorists, the rescue of 12 women and 11 children held in captivity, and the recovery of five motorcycles, spare parts, food supplies, and other logistics, which were destroyed in the situation.

“In Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, troops on patrol rescued three kidnapped locals after engaging fleeing terrorists near Shaiskawa village.”

According to the source, troops of the 19 Brigade apprehended a suspected terrorist logistics supplier while transporting items from Cross Kauwa to Dawoshi village in the Kukawa Local Government Area in Borno State.

Upon arrest, exhibits recovered from the supplier include a mobile phone, a wristwatch, ₦55,000 in cash, and other items, while the suspect remains in custody for further investigation.

The military source said: “On 6 September, four family members of ISWAP/JAS terrorists, comprising two women and two children, surrendered to troops of the 192 Battalion in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State. Preliminary investigation revealed they fled from Lekshe village and are currently in custody for further profiling.

“In another development on 7 September, troops of 232 Battalion raided a criminal hideout in Muva village, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The operation led to the arrest of 5 suspected thieves and drug peddlers, who have since been handed over to the Nigeria Police for prosecution.”

In a relative development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the military source disclosed that troops of 102 Guards Battalion at Dei-Dei Quick Response Group arrested three suspects involved in phone snatching and other criminal activities around Dei-Dei, Dakwa, and Zuba areas, and recovered four mobile phones and a smart watch.

“The suspects have been handed over to the police for further action,” he said. TVC previously reported that a joint operation by the troops of 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services has arrested a female terrorist logistics supplier linked to notorious terror kingpin Ado Aliero at Kucheri in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.