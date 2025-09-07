A joint operation by the troops of 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services has arrested a female terrorist logistics supplier linked to notorious terror kingpin Ado Aliero at Kucheri in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Additionally, troops apprehended six sus...

A joint operation by the troops of 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services has arrested a female terrorist logistics supplier linked to notorious terror kingpin Ado Aliero at Kucheri in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Additionally, troops apprehended six suspected criminals and seized weapons in separate operations across the country.

According to a source at Army headquarters, the suspect, arrested on September 6, confessed to involvement in drug trafficking for the notorious figure and was found with weapons, cash, and other incriminating materials, The Nation reported.

The informant tried to flee while guiding troops to the hidden stash, but was quickly subdued. In the operation, troops seized two AK-47 rifles from the heavily fortified location. Efforts to apprehend the suspect’s accomplices are ongoing.

The source disclosed that the Nigerian Army is stepping up its operations, achieving notable successes in dismantling terrorist networks, disrupting illicit activities, and seizing unauthorised firearms across the country.

The source further stated that the troops from the 192 Battalion, working alongside the Hybrid Force, reportedly engaged Islamic State West Africa Province fighters in a gun battle near Kwatara Kasa village in Borno State, resulting in the neutralisation of one terrorist on Saturday.

“In Adamawa State, troops of 232 Battalion intercepted two suspected petroleum smugglers in Mubi South Local Government Area with 19 jerrycans of petroleum products loaded on motorcycles,” the source said.

“In Plateau State, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE secured a breakthrough following the earlier arrest of a terrorist informant at Dadin Kowa on 4 September. During interrogation, the suspect revealed the location of hidden weapons in Mista Ali Village, Bassa Local Government Area,” the source added.

Troops in the Federal Capital Territory remain on the offensive, making multiple arrests and intercepts in their ongoing crackdown on criminal elements, another military source revealed.