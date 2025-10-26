Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have successfully repelled an attempted infiltration by fighters of the Islamic State of West African Province in Gamboru Ngala, a border town in northern Borno State. The insurgents launched the attack Saturday evening at about 6:15 p.m., through the Flatari axis of Ga...

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have successfully repelled an attempted infiltration by fighters of the Islamic State of West African Province in Gamboru Ngala, a border town in northern Borno State.

The insurgents launched the attack Saturday evening at about 6:15 p.m., through the Flatari axis of Gamboru. But their attempt was swiftly foiled as the troops responded with superior firepower, forcing the terrorists to retreat after a brief exchange of gunfire.

Military sources confirm that no casualties were recorded during the encounter, while troops are currently on the trail of the fleeing insurgents.

Calm has since returned to Gamboru Ngala, with residents commending the vigilance and prompt response of the military.

TVC previously reported that in a series of coordinated operations carried out within 48 hours across several regions of the country, Nigerian Army troops have intensified their offensive against terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements, neutralising eight terrorists, arresting 21 suspects, rescuing 15 victims, and recovering a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

According to a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, the operations were conducted simultaneously in the Northeast, North Central, Northwest, and South-South regions as part of ongoing efforts to rid the nation of criminal networks.