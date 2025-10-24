In a series of coordinated operations carried out within 48 hours across several regions of the country, Nigerian Army troops have intensified their offensive against terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements, neutralising eight terrorists, arresting 21 suspects, rescuing 15 victims, and r...

In a series of coordinated operations carried out within 48 hours across several regions of the country, Nigerian Army troops have intensified their offensive against terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements, neutralising eight terrorists, arresting 21 suspects, rescuing 15 victims, and recovering a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

According to a statement by Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, the operations were conducted simultaneously in the Northeast, North Central, Northwest, and South-South regions as part of ongoing efforts to rid the nation of criminal networks.

In the Northeast, troops of the 81 Division Task Force Battalion at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gajibo in Dikwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State successfully repelled an ISWAP/JAS terrorist attack, killing two insurgents and recovering three AK-47 rifles, two magazines, ten rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one RPG tube, a 36-hand grenade, an RPG bag, a terrorist flag, and a digital camera.

In another ambush at Wunje Village between Gava and Chinene in Gwoza LGA, troops neutralized four terrorists, forcing several others to flee.

In the North Central region, troops of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP) and Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) recorded multiple successes. In Kanam LGA of Plateau State, troops killed two kidnappers, rescued two hostages, and recovered one pump-action gun, one fabricated rifle, eight cartridges, a knife, a mobile phone, and ₦289,000 believed to be ransom money.

In Gwer West LGA of Benue State, nine kidnap victims were rescued and their vehicle recovered, while in Monguno and Bassa LGAs, troops arrested five kidnap and drug suspects and recovered a baretta pistol with three rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Operations in Kukawa, Mangu, and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State also yielded positive outcomes, with troops arresting eight suspected criminals, rescuing four kidnapped victims, and recovering ten rustled cattle, various illicit drugs, two motorcycles, a vehicle, and a CCTV camera from criminal hideouts in Umueje and Ogbunka forests in Anambra State.

In the Northwest, troops of 45 Battalion and 311 Artillery Regiment, working with local vigilantes, thwarted a terrorist incursion along the Kotongora–Tegina Road in Mariga LGA of Niger State, recovering rustled cattle, sheep, and an unexploded RPG bomb. Similarly, troops of 17 Brigade in Kankara LGA of Katsina State recovered an AK-47 magazine loaded with eight rounds of ammunition linked to a previous attack.

Meanwhile, anti-crude oil theft operations were intensified in the South-South, where troops of the 29 and 103 Battalions discovered and dismantled two illegal refining sites in Rivers, Abia, and Delta States.

The troops seized drums, pipes, crude oil, refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) exceeding 1,650 litres, and other equipment in line with Operation Delta Safe directives. Recovered materials from sites in Ahoada East, Ozochi, and Okoloma were appropriately handled as directed by higher authorities.

Lieutenant Colonel Anele reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to restoring lasting peace and protecting citizens across the country. She urged Nigerians to continue supporting and cooperating with troops “as they courageously sustain the momentum toward a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.”