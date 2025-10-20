Operatives of the Nigerian Army launched a coordinated attack on suspected Boko Haram Terrorist camps in Borno State, neutralising scores of militants while others suffered severe gunshot wounds. According to a Monday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Acting Director of Arm...

Operatives of the Nigerian Army launched a coordinated attack on suspected Boko Haram Terrorist camps in Borno State, neutralising scores of militants while others suffered severe gunshot wounds.

According to a Monday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, the operation was carried out by troops of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI under the 21 Special Armoured Brigade, which successfully foiled an attack planned by Boko Haram terrorists around the Kashimri general area of Bama Local Government Area, Borno State.

The statement reads, “The troops had successfully located and destroyed identified Boko Haram camps in the area, thereby frustrating the terrorists’ plans to attack civilians and disrupt socio-economic activities in the area. During the operation, the troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun fight and neutralised several, while others suffered injuries.

“However, the encounter took its toll on our side, as the Commanding Officer, 202 Tank Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Saidu Paiko, and a few other valiant soldiers paid the supreme price, as they fell in battle. These brave heroes fought for the peace of our great nation, and their legacies shall endure forever. The Nigerian Army will continue to honour the weight of their sacrifices as their loss comes with the reminder of our unyielding resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism from our great nation, Nigeria.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, on behalf of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, hereby extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the departed.

He described them as “they were not just soldiers but fathers, brothers, and sons who expressed immeasurable courage by taking the last stand in the face of adversity, and we stand together in this time of grief.”

The Chief of Army Staff also reaffirms the Nigerian Army’s unwavering resolve to pursue all terrorist elements relentlessly until total peace and normalcy are restored in the region and the nation by extension.

The Nigerian Army has appealed to the public to stop publishing images of personnel who were killed during the operation until the force has had the opportunity to formally inform the families of the deceased.

“In the spirit of respect and compassion, members of the public and the media are kindly advised to refrain from sharing or publishing images of personnel who have paid the supreme price during operations generally until their next of kin may have been duly informed. This is to preserve the dignity of such fallen heroes and protect the privacy of their families,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that an insurgent group reattacked a small town about 105 kilometres east of Maiduguri, Darul Jamal, which reports indicated that the Borno State government had recently rehabilitated to resettle its residents who had been turned into refugees for several years by Boko Haram terrorists.

Just as they started reminiscing about their past life in the community, The Nation reported that the same destructive forces that had previously wreaked havoc on them returned with stronger force and deadly consequences despite the presence of a military base in the town.

The intensity of the attack left residents homeless, spreading a renewed panic across the community.