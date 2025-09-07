Insurgent group reattacked a small town about 105 kilometres east of Maiduguri, Darul Jamal, which reports indicated that the Borno State government had recently rehabilitated to resettle its residents who had been turned into refugees for several years by Boko Haram terrorists. Just as they started...

Insurgent group reattacked a small town about 105 kilometres east of Maiduguri, Darul Jamal, which reports indicated that the Borno State government had recently rehabilitated to resettle its residents who had been turned into refugees for several years by Boko Haram terrorists.

Just as they started reminiscing about their past life in the community, The Nation reported that the same destructive forces that had previously wreaked havoc on them returned with stronger force and deadly consequences despite the presence of a military base in the town.

The intensity of the attack left residents homeless, spreading a renewed panic across the community.

The North East Joint Task Force, ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, supported from the air by the Air Component, launched a response after approximately 63 people had lost their lives.

The intense battle drove the terrorists into a chaotic retreat into the vast Sambisa forest, with around 30 insurgents reportedly killed

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum drove to the town close to the Nigeria-Cameroon border yesterday for an on-the-spot assessment.

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, travelled to the border town near the Nigeria-Cameroon frontier yesterday to conduct a firsthand assessment.”

“It’s very sad.

“This community was resettled some months ago, and they went about their normal business,” Zulum said.

“As of now, we confirm that 63 have lost their lives, both the civilians and the army.

“The numerical strength of the Nigerian army is not enough to contain the situation.” The Governor stated

Security agencies launched a fresh wave of operations against armed groups nationwide over the weekend, successfully repelling new attacks by bandits in Plateau and Katsina states.

Meanwhile, in Dandume Local Government Area of Kaduna State, eight lives were lost in Magajin Wando village when attackers were repelled, while an ambush by suspected kidnappers in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, claimed the lives of eight Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel.

According to the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Katsina State, Nasir Danmusa, the Magajin Wando attack took place on Friday evening, as stated yesterday.

He explained that preliminary findings indicated that the ambush was carried out by criminals who wanted to avenge the death of some of their colleagues during a resistance by the Magaji Wando Community.

The commissioner praised the Katsina State Community Watch Corps for their prompt and brazen response, noting that their actions likely averted an even more disastrous outcome for the community.

Danmusa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ramp up security operations statewide, vowing to collaborate closely with the military, police, and other agencies to identify and disrupt the networks fueling the attacks.

Danmusa offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Danmusa urged residents to stay alert and report any relevant information to security agencies to aid their efforts.

“In the immediate aftermath, those who sustained injury during the attack were evacuated. However, they were ambushed on their way to the hospital by the same group that had divided itself. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, their vehicle being riddled with bullets, the Community Watch Corps fought bravely, escaped the ambush, and returned to safety, and The CWC vehicle was burnt during the ambush by the bandits.

The Katsina State Government, through the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, applauded the courage and dedication of the Community Watch Corps for their swift action and tireless efforts to protect communities in harm’s way.

The statement reads, “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. “The government remains resolute in its commitment to intensify security operations across the state. We will continue to work closely with the military, police, and other security agencies to track down and dismantle the criminal networks behind these attacks.” Troops of Operation Enduring Peace thwarted a similar assault on the Fan community in Bakin Ladi Local Government Area in Plateau State on Thursday.

Major Samson Zhakom, spokesperson for the task force, stated in Jos that troops responded to a distress call by setting up an ambush, which led to an encounter with an armed group at Kaskra in Ropp District, Bakin Ladi LGA.”

Several exhibits confiscated from the suspects were an AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine, and 11 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The army spokesman stated that initial investigations indicated the suspects were mobilised from a nearby community to target villages under Nding Village of Bakin Ladi LGA in Plateau State. “The suspect is in custody, undergoing interrogation for information to aid follow-up operations,” he said. A Chinese person is reported missing Another disastrous event took place in Edo State, according to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), some personnel of the agency providing security for expatriates working with BUA Cement Company were ambushed by armed kidnappers. Eight of the NSCDC officials were killed, and four were injured Four Chinese were rescued while one is still missing. NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, stated in Abuja that the attack occurred while the personnel were on a routine patrol. The NSCDC Commandant General, Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, instructed the Edo State Commandant and senior management staff to extend condolences to the families of the fallen operatives and oversee arrangements for their dignified burial. The NSCDC Commandant General vowed that the sacrifice, dedication, and patriotism shown by the operatives will always be remembered.

He added that the wounded personnel under intensive care would receive full medical coverage and comprehensive treatment to facilitate their speedy recovery.