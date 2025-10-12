Troops of the Nigerian Army launched offensives across several criminal and terror-infested regions, in a string of coordinated and intelligence-driven operations Nationwide. This was disclosed in a statement made available on the official X handle of the Army Headquarters on Sunday. According to th...

Troops of the Nigerian Army launched offensives across several criminal and terror-infested regions, in a string of coordinated and intelligence-driven operations Nationwide.

This was disclosed in a statement made available on the official X handle of the Army Headquarters on Sunday.

According to the statement, one of the most significant successes was neutralising a wanted IPOB/ESN commander popularly known as Alhaji, along with 26 other terrorists, while several others were arrested.

The statement revealed that the operations were carried out between 8th and 11th October 2025, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists, arrest of criminal elements, rescue of kidnapped victims and recovery of arms, ammunition and logistics items.

South East

In the South East, troops of Sector 2 Operation UDO KA tracked and neutralised a wanted IPOB/ESN Commander identified as Alhaji at his hideout in Ezza-Eyimaggu, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The criminal, who attempted to disarm a soldier during his arrest, was eliminated after a brief scuffle. Similarly, troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade on patrol in Mbaotoli LGA, Imo State, discovered and destroyed an IPOB/ESN shrine used for criminal indoctrination.

North East

In the North East, troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Gajiram, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force, engaged ISWAP/JAS terrorists along Gajiram–Bolori–Mile 40–Gajiganna Road in Borno State. Four terrorists were neutralised, while two civilians held hostage were rescued along with over ₦4.3 million and two new mobile phones earlier seized by the terrorists earlier. Likewise, troops of the 109 Special Forces Battalion in Magumeri neutralised five terrorists and recovered one AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 31 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and a dagger.

Still in the North East, three ISWAP/JAS terrorists surrendered to troops of 242 Recce Battalion in Monguno after fleeing their enclaves around the Timbuktu Triangle, citing disillusionment and fatigue. In another encounter, intelligence-led air strikes by the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA at Gebe Primary School in Isa LGA, Sokoto State, decimated several terrorists and their leaders.

North West

In the North West, troops of the 8 Division Garrison and local vigilantes intercepted logistics couriers transporting hard drugs and motorcycle spare parts from Lagos to Zamfara State. The suspects were handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation. Similarly, troops of 1 Brigade responded to distress calls in Anka LGA, Zamfara State, rescuing abducted victims and neutralising armed terrorists during a pursuit operation.

North Central

In the North Central region, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE conducted successful raids in Nasarawa and Benue States, arresting several kidnapping suspects, rescuing victims and recovering arms, charms and other exhibits. Likewise, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE in the Plateau State foiled a cattle rustling attempt in Barkin Ladi and arrested five drug peddlers in Bassa LGA.

South South

In the South-South, troops of Sector 3 Operation DELTA SAFE engaged cultists in Rivers State, neutralising two and arresting one suspect, while recovering rifles, magazines, ammunition, motorcycles and military accoutrements. In Edo State, troops of the 4 Brigade rescued a kidnapped victim in Esan South East LGA and recovered the victim’s vehicle.

Across all theatres of operation, troops rescued a total of five kidnapped victims, neutralised 26 terrorists and criminal elements and arrested 22 suspects for various offences, including terrorism, banditry, drug trafficking and cultism. Recovered items include several AK-47 rifles, magazines, assorted ammunition, motorcycles, mobile phones, charms and locally made weapons.

The Nigerian Army remains committed to creating a safer environment that will boost economic and agricultural activities in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to food security.