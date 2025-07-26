Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY), have neutralised three notorious terrorist kingpins in a major operation in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State....

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY), have neutralised three notorious terrorist kingpins in a major operation in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The ambush, conducted on Friday, 25 July, between Mallamawa and Mazau villages in the Tsamaye/Mai Lalle district, targeted criminals who had reportedly invaded the area to extort levies and ransom from residents.

Among those killed were three high-profile terrorist leaders identified as Kachalla Nagomma, Gurmu, and Ali Yar Daribiyar. During the operation, troops recovered three AK-47 rifles with magazines and a motorcycle belonging to the slain terrorists.

According to military intelligence, the neutralised kingpins were behind numerous acts of violence, including killings, abductions, and illegal taxation across Sabon Birni and surrounding areas.

The successful ambush has sparked relief and celebration among residents of Mai Lalle, Tsamaye, Rimaye, and neighbouring communities in both Sabon Birni and Goronyo LGAs, who had endured prolonged insecurity at the hands of the armed group.

In a post-operation statement, the leadership of Operation FANSAN YAMMA reaffirmed its resolve to restore peace and stability across the Northwest and parts of North Central Nigeria.

The Task Force urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity, emphasising the critical role of community cooperation in ending terrorism.

Efforts are ongoing to track down fleeing collaborators and consolidate security gains in the region.