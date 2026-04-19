A truck driver allegedly driving dangerously along the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State has killed three persons, including a minor and two adults, in an accident that occurred late Saturday. TVC News gathered on Sunday that the truck rammed into a minibus conveying the victims along the Daywaterman axis of…...

A truck driver allegedly driving dangerously along the Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State has killed three persons, including a minor and two adults, in an accident that occurred late Saturday.

TVC News gathered on Sunday that the truck rammed into a minibus conveying the victims along the Daywaterman axis of the expressway.

According to a situation report signed by the Head of Media and Publicity of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the truck involved was an unregistered Dongfeng vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Environment, which rammed into a campaign-branded minibus conveying five passengers.

Akinbiyi noted that preliminary investigations revealed that the truck was being driven dangerously when it collided with the minibus from behind.

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The impact of the collision led to the death of the three victims, while two others sustained injuries.

He said, “A fatal road traffic accident occurred at Daywaterman, very close to Onipepeye, inbound Abeokuta along the PMB Expressway on Saturday evening.

“It involved a Dongfeng truck belonging to the Ministry of Environment with no number plate and a Toyota minibus used for a campaign, also without a number plate.

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“According to an eyewitness account, wrongful and dangerous driving on the part of the truck led it to hit the minibus from the rear, which resulted in the accident.”

“Five casualties were involved, out of which two females were injured, while three persons — a minor and two adult males — died.

“The Ogun State Ambulance Service and the FRSC were contacted. While the injured victims were rescued by their families before our arrival, the deceased were taken to Ijaye General Hospital by FRSC,” Akinbiyi added.