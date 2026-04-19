The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to withdraw a recent directive against “unethical conduct” issued by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), describing it as a dangerous attempt to impose prior censorship on the media. NBC on Friday issued a strong warning to broadcasters over…...

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to withdraw a recent directive against “unethical conduct” issued by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), describing it as a dangerous attempt to impose prior censorship on the media.

NBC on Friday issued a strong warning to broadcasters over what it described as rising cases of unethical conduct among presenters and programme anchors, warning that violations of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code will attract sanctions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commission said it had observed a disturbing decline in professionalism across news, current affairs and political programmes, with some presenters breaching standards of fairness, balance and neutrality.

According to NBC, there has been an increase in cases where anchors present personal opinions as facts, fail to provide equal opportunity for opposing views, and allow the broadcast of inflammatory or divisive content.

In a Sunday statement posted on its official X handle, SERAP called on President Tinubu to direct the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, and the NBC to reverse the notice.

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According to the statement, SERAP emphasised that Nigerian journalists, including presenters, are allowed to freely carry out their constitutional responsibilities and exercise their fundamental human rights.

The statement reads, “We’ve urged President Bola Tinubu to direct Mr Mohammed Idris Malagi, Minister of Information and National Orientation, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately withdraw the unlawful ‘Formal Notice’ issued last week by the NBC, which threatens sanctions against broadcast stations and presenters on vague and unjustified grounds, including the expression of ‘personal opinions,’ alleged ‘bullying or intimidation’ of guests, and failure to ‘maintain neutrality.’

“We urged him to direct the Minister of Information and the NBC to immediately abstain from imposing prior censorship on broadcast stations and Nigerian journalists, including presenters, and to allow them to freely carry out their constitutional responsibilities and exercise their fundamental human rights.”

The statement added, “The request followed the notice issued to broadcasters by the NBC on 17 April 2026, alleging a rise in breaches of the 6th Edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code in ‘news, current affairs, and political programming’, and threatening that it would ‘enforce strict compliance and impose sanctions for Class B breaches.’

“The NBC’s notice represents a dangerous attempt to impose prior censorship on the media and suppress legitimate journalistic expression.”

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SERAP emphasised that journalistic opinion is a protected form of expression, adding that the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights law protect broadcasters and presenters.

“The Nigerian Constitution and international human rights law protect both the absolute right to hold opinions and the qualified right to express ideas of all kinds. Journalistic opinion is a protected expression,” the statement concluded.