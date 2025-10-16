Troops of the Nigerian Army carried out intense operations across Benue and Nasarawa States to rid the region of criminals and suspected terrorists, an operation that resulted in the killing of one dangerous terrorist, the arrest of another suspect, and the recovery of assault rifles, while other su...

Troops of the Nigerian Army carried out intense operations across Benue and Nasarawa States to rid the region of criminals and suspected terrorists, an operation that resulted in the killing of one dangerous terrorist, the arrest of another suspect, and the recovery of assault rifles, while other suspects remain at large.

This was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, Acting Media Information Officer HQ Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke.

According to the statement, the troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE conducted a deliberate ambush operation on Wednesday at east of Ayilamo, within the Tombo council ward of Logo Local Government Area, Benue State.

During the ambush, the troops came in contact with some suspected criminals of an unidentified group, leading to the death of a member of the group, and others escaped with varying gunshot wounds. The troops recovered several weapons after engaging the suspects.

The statement reads, “Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE conducted a deliberate ambush operation on 15 October 2025. The operation took place east of Ayilamo, within the Tombo council ward of Logo Local Government Area, Benue State.

“The troops made contact with the criminal elements, where one of the armed criminals was successfully neutralised; other suspects fled the scene, reportedly sustaining gunshot wounds. Following the initial contact, troops exploited the area and recovered one (1) AK-47 rifle, one (1) AK-47 magazine, and fourteen (14) rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition. Troops maintained domination of the general area after the operation, conducting patrols to reassure and bolster the confidence of local communities.”

The statement further revealed that “in another development, troops of Sub-Sector 2, deployed at Maraba Udege Community, Nasarawa Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, received a distress call from Maraba Market on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. The report indicated that a man in the market was in possession of a pistol.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the troops apprehended the suspect, identified as Mr Ramanu Elizabeth, and recovered a locally fabricated pistol from him. The suspect and the recovered item are currently in custody for further investigation and necessary action.”

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism, discipline, and tactical proficiency. The Force Commander further enjoined the troops to maintain the tempo of operations to ensure a safe and secure environment for law-abiding citizens to engage in legitimate enterprise without fear.

Investigation and follow-up operations are ongoing. Troops will continue to work with local security stakeholders and community leaders to gather actionable intelligence, disrupt criminal networks, and restore normalcy in the affected Joint Operations Area. Operation WHIRL STROKE reiterates its commitment to protecting innocent lives and sustaining pressure on those who perpetrate violence in the region.