Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force and local hunters, have killed 24 Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents during a series of coordinated offensives across Borno and Adamawa States between July 4 and 9, 2025.

The operations, which were backed by close air support from the Nigerian Air Force, targeted terrorist hideouts, movement corridors, and logistics routes across the theatre.

Among the key operations was an ambush at Platari, where three terrorists were neutralized, and a clearance operation at Bula Marwa and Tangalanga that resulted in the elimination of several fighters and the destruction of their camps.

Troops also recovered six AK-47 rifles, 47 magazines, 90 rounds of ammunition, motorcycles, bicycles, food items, and other logistics equipment during the week-long offensive.

In another major operation in Madagali, Adamawa State, troops, alongside hunters and the CJTF, stormed a terrorist enclave at Pambula village, killing one insurgent and recovering four motorcycles and a weapon.

Other successful ambushes were conducted in Komala, Kawuri, Leno Kura, and along Ngoshe-Gava roads, leading to further neutralization of fighters and disruption of their movement.

The Theatre Command said the sustained onslaught demonstrates the determination of Operation Hadin Kai to maintain pressure on terrorist groups and restore peace in the North-East.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to creating a safe environment that supports the return of displaced persons and the revival of socio-economic activities in the region.