In a Sunday statement released by the Defence Headquarters, the Nigerian Army has intensified its onslaught against terrorists and criminal elements across the country, recording significant operational breakthroughs.

The statement reads, “In a decisive operation in Anka Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 6 neutralised a terrorist and recovered one AK-47 rifle, three magazines loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle.

“In Ngaski, Kebbi State, troops of 1 Battalion (Rear) acting on credible intelligence engaged terrorists attempting coordinated attacks on five communities. The fierce encounter, which lasted over three hours, led to the marauders scampering for safety due to the superior firepower of the troops. Items recovered were over 700 rounds of 7.62mm PKT ammunition, three motorcycles, communication devices and the successful rescue of a kidnapped victim.”

Northeast

The statement reads, “Similarly, in the North-East, troops of 112 Task Force Battalion in Mafa LGA, Borno State, foiled another ISWAP assault, neutralising two terrorists and recovering two AK-47 rifles. Also in Gujba, Yobe State, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, in conjunction with hybrid forces and local hunters, ambushed and eliminated two terrorists, seizing two motorcycles and logistics supplies.

“The Air and Artillery Components of Operation HADIN KAI also dealt decisive blows to terrorist enclaves. Surveillance assets of 68 Battalion in Mallam Fatori, Borno State, tracked and disrupted terrorist movements using drones and precision artillery fire, effectively dispersing an attempted incursion from the northern flank of the Lake Chad region. Coordination with the Republic of Niger Air Force amplified the impact of the operation.

“In Monguno, Borno State, troops of Sector 3 Operation HADIN KAI conducted cordon and search operations leading to the arrest of 13 suspects without credible identification, thereby disrupting terrorist logistics networks and curtailing their freedom of movement.”

Northwest

It added, “In the North-West, troops also recorded key arrests in Kano State, where personnel of 3 Brigade apprehended three suspected kidnappers and a terrorist collaborator, who have been on the security wanted list.”

South-South

“Meanwhile, in the South-South, the Nigerian Army sustained aggressive operations against oil thieves. A joint anti-bunkering operation involving troops and the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff uncovered an illegal oil dump site at an abandoned petrol station in Enugu North LGA, leading to the arrest of two suspects and the discovery of over 90,000 litres of illegally refined products. Related operations in Delta and Rivers States resulted in the arrest of six suspects and the destruction of multiple illegal refining sites containing thousands of litres of stolen crude oil,” the statement concluded.

Troops also intensified anti-narcotics operations in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) across Bayelsa and Lagos States, arresting 32 drug dealers and seizing large quantities of cannabis sativa and other illicit substances. The effort underscores the Army’s resolve to dismantle drug-related criminal networks that fuel insecurity nationwide. Elsewhere, troops thwarted kidnapping attempts across Katsina and Plateau States, rescuing three victims unhurt and apprehending four bandits’ informants and logistics suppliers. Additionally, in Gwagwalada, Abuja, vigilant troops of the 176 Guards Battalion intercepted a suspected arms courier with a Beretta pistol and 9mm ammunition.