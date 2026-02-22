Troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended a notorious gun-runner during a stop-and-search operation at Sarkin Kudu, in the Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, recovering a significant cache of NATO-standard ammunition. In a late Saturday statement signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, the Ac...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended a notorious gun-runner during a stop-and-search operation at Sarkin Kudu, in the Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, recovering a significant cache of NATO-standard ammunition.

In a late Saturday statement signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, the operation was carried out by troops of Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

According to the statement, the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Monday Reuben from the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was apprehended after a search of his vehicle uncovered several magazines, cash, and four identity cards. The items were suspected of being en route to terrorist groups.

The statement reads, “The operation followed actionable and credible intelligence. Vigilant troops on sentry duty flagged down an Audi vehicle with registration number RBC 798 DV (Abuja). Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, one Mr Monday Reuben, a 48-year-old male from Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was arrested.

“Items recovered from the suspect include, two AK-47 rifles one hundred and 97 empty magazines, one box of 7.62 x 51mm NATO ammunition containing 250 rounds, 14 packs of 9mm Parabellum ammunition containing 700 rounds, 19 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, ₦2,440,000 cash, one wallet containing four different identification cards and four ATM cards, one android phone and one Itel keypad phone, one power bank, eight bottles of perfume, one rechargeable touch light, and assorted local charms.

“The suspect and all recovered items are currently in custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and necessary action.”

The Commander, 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Micheal Akaliro, commended the troops for their alertness and diligence.

He emphasised that the Brigade must maintain the tempo as it strives to fulfil the mandate given by the Chief of Army Staff, which is to rid Taraba State of all forms of criminality and threats to lives and property.

The Commander further stated that the Brigade will continue to uphold its reward and sanction policy. Officers and soldiers involved in the successful operation will be duly recognised and rewarded for their professionalism and commitment to duty.