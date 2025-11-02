In a groundbreaking move to secure the nation from viable threats, the troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully dismantled terror groups, thwarting their operation and securing terror-prone areas nationwide. According to a statement obtained by TVC on Sunday, troops of Operation Hadin Kai, Jo...

In a groundbreaking move to secure the nation from viable threats, the troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully dismantled terror groups, thwarting their operation and securing terror-prone areas nationwide.

According to a statement obtained by TVC on Sunday, troops of Operation Hadin Kai, Joint Task Force North East, have successfully thwarted multiple terrorist attacks and neutralised key threats in the North East of Nigeria between the 25th to 31st of October, 2025.

The statement revealed that the attacks, which occurred across several locations in Borno and Adamawa States, included an attempted suicide bombing in Kukawa, an ambush in the Gwoza–Limankara area and the interception of terrorist logistics networks, stating that troops have stood firm, executed swift responses, and thwarted enemy advances, all while safeguarding civilians and maintaining operational efficiency.

The statement reads, “On October 25, troops foiled terrorists’ attempt to force their way into Kukawa Town using a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED). The troops engaged the VBIED with RPG fire, which bounced off its armored surface. The vehicle was eventually neutralized by a T-55 tank, preventing a catastrophic attack. The attackers fled after sustained fire. A 10-year-old civilian girl sustained minor injuries and was treated at a medical facility.

“Troops, in cooperation with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), discovered and safely disposed of three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Dikwa–Ajiri axis and surrounding areas, averting potential sabotage on major supply routes.

“On October 29, troops of 192 Battalion (Main) in collaboration with CJTF carried out an ambush operation which neutralised two terrorists, forcing others to flee into the Mandara Mountains. Items recovered confirmed the continued use of bicycles and food supplies by terrorists in the area.”

It added, “In a night ambush operation, troops of 202 Battalion in conjunction with 10 members of the Volunteer Force, on October 30, 2025, successfully engaged terrorists attempting to cross from the Gezuwa axis towards Sambisa Forest along the Bama–Konduga Main Supply Route. The ambush team opened fire on the insurgents, forcing them to flee in disarray.

“In a separate anti-smuggling operation under Operation Strangulation, troops of 232 Battalion (Tactical) on October 29 intercepted a drum of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and two motorcycles used for illegal conveyance of the product at Fillin Ball and Sebore in Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The smugglers abandoned the items and fled upon sighting the troops. The products are in custody for further investigation.”

It further stated that, “similarly, in a cordon and search operation conducted on October 30, following credible intelligence on plans by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to infiltrate Sabon Gari village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, troops of 144 Battalion and Sector 4 Special Forces, in collaboration with Hybrid Forces and local hunters, arrested five suspects.

“Those arrested include Musa Mohammed (38), Gambo Musa (17), Mallam Mohammed (17), Abu Danjuma (27), and Umar Banna (26). A pair of desert camouflage uniform and one round of 7.62mm x 54mm ammunition were found in possession of Umar Banna, while 50 wraps of Indian hemp were recovered from an abandoned hut in the area. Preliminary investigations are ongoing.

“Throughout these operations, the Air Component Command of OPHK provided critical air support, conducting precision strikes and enhancing battlefield awareness with ISR assets. These joint efforts ensured the neutralization of several terrorists, the recovery of significant weapons, and the seizure of key logistics materials.”

“A follow- up exploitation conducted in the early hours of October 31 within a 3- kilometre radius towards the Sambisa Forest led to the recovery of one terrorist’s corpse, one AK 47 rifle with a magazine containing eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 90 rounds of 7.62mm × 54mm linked ammunition and four bicycles. No casualty was recorded on the part of own troops,” the statement concluded.