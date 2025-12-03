Men of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, have arrested three suspects in connection with an early-morning arson attempt in Karim Town, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State. This was conveyed in a press statement signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Acting Ass...

Men of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, have arrested three suspects in connection with an early-morning arson attempt in Karim Town, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

This was conveyed in a press statement signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Jalingo.

According to the statement, the suspects — Bitrus Ishaya and Mamman Ibrahim from Wudumpi, and Emmanuel Adi from Step 2 — were apprehended at the scene shortly after a house belonging to a Wurkun resident was set ablaze on Tuesday.

Military sources revealed that Bitrus and Mamman falsely claimed to be members of the Taraba Marshal but could not provide any official identification. Emmanuel Adi, who claimed to be a vigilante operative, reportedly gave conflicting statements during interrogation. Their presence at the crime scene, combined with inconsistencies in their accounts, led to their immediate arrest.

Authorities believe the arson attempt was a deliberate effort to exploit existing tensions in Karim Lamido LGA, where recent incidents have heightened fears of communal unrest. The swift intervention of the troops prevented the situation from escalating into renewed violence.

The suspects are currently in military custody as investigations continue to uncover their true identities, motives, and any possible links to criminal groups operating under the guise of vigilante or community security outfits.

Meanwhile, the Commander, 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their prompt and professional response. He reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to maintaining peace across Taraba State and warned that anyone attempting to instigate violence or destabilise communities would be decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

General Uwa also urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious movements or activities to support ongoing efforts under Operation Peace Shield.