Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke, have foiled a kidnapping attempt along the Otukpo–Enugu Expressway in Benue State, rescuing several passengers from armed assailants. The incident occurred at about 10:00 pm on December 22, 2025, after the task force received a distress call ...

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke, have foiled a kidnapping attempt along the Otukpo–Enugu Expressway in Benue State, rescuing several passengers from armed assailants.

The incident occurred at about 10:00 pm on December 22, 2025, after the task force received a distress call and swiftly deployed patrol teams to the Amoda axis in Ohimini Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters, JTF Operation Whirl Stroke, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the gunmen emerged from surrounding bushes and briefly took over an existing checkpoint before stopping two 18-seater commercial buses travelling from Jos, Plateau State, to Ibadan, Oyo State. The attackers were attempting to abduct all the passengers when troops arrived at the scene.

A firefight ensued, forcing the kidnappers to abandon their victims and flee into the bush. In the initial operation, 15 passengers were rescued and handed over to the Nigerian Police Division in Otukpo.

The task force said six adults and four minors were initially declared missing. However, follow-up search operations led to the rescue of five more adults and all four minors, who are now in the custody of the Police Area Command in Otukpo. Efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining missing passenger.

Commenting on the operation, the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their swift response and professionalism. He reaffirmed the task force’s commitment to protecting lives and property across its area of responsibility, which covers Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

Gara said sustained offensive operations, intelligence-led patrols and close collaboration with other security agencies would continue to deny criminal elements freedom of action in the region.

The commander also extended Christmas and Yuletide greetings to Christian faithful within the joint operations area, urging residents to remain united, shun violence and uphold the values of love, humility, tolerance and compassion during the festive season.