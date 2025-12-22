The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) have recorded major operational gains against terrorists and bandits across the country, neutralising terror camps, rescuing dozens of abducted victims, and recovering assault firearms during coordinated military operations conducted between 12 and 22 December 2025. Th...

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) have recorded major operational gains against terrorists and bandits across the country, neutralising terror camps, rescuing dozens of abducted victims, and recovering assault firearms during coordinated military operations conducted between 12 and 22 December 2025.

These successes were contained in the weekly operational update released by the Defence Headquarters, and signed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja.

According to the update, troops sustained a high tempo of joint, intelligence-led operations across all theatres in line with the military’s mandate to protect lives, property and critical national assets, particularly during the festive season.

The statement reads, “In the North East, troops of Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI dealt a significant blow to Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS terrorists. Troops repelled an ISWAP attack on a Forward Operating Base in Mairari, successfully detecting and neutralising two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) before they could breach the base.

“Several terrorists were neutralised, while weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, communication gadgets and medical supplies were recovered. Troops also intercepted a Lagos-registered vehicle conveying logistics to terrorists along the Maiduguri–Bama Road and arrested two suspects. In the theatre, seven collaborators were apprehended and three kidnapped victims rescued, while terrorist camps were destroyed.”

The statement added, “In the North West, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA sustained offensive operations across Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and Niger States. The operations led to the neutralisation of several terrorists, the arrest of eight suspects, and the rescue of four kidnapped victims. Weapons, vehicles, livestock and other items were recovered.

“In a related development, troops intercepted ₦9 million in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which was intended for ransom payment for abducted children, as efforts continued to apprehend the perpetrators.”

Also, in the operations across the North Central zone under Operations ENDURING PEACE and WHIRL STROKE, troops responded to distress calls and carried out clearance operations across Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kogi and Kwara States, neutralising criminals, arresting suspected kidnappers and rescuing over 60 abducted persons.

In Edo State, two suspects were apprehended for impersonating the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General W. Shaibu, and are currently undergoing investigation.

In the South-South, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled crude oil theft and illegal refining activities valued at over ₦15.6 million. The operations led to the destruction of three illegal refining sites, the arrest of oil thieves, and the recovery of stolen crude oil, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). Additional operations across Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States resulted in the arrest of gunrunners and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, in the South East, troops of Operation UDO KA sustained pressure on IPOB/ESN elements, arresting suspects in targeted operations across parts of Anambra State.

Major General Onoja reaffirmed that the Armed Forces remained steadfast in sustaining operational momentum, upholding professionalism and inter-agency cooperation, and protecting civilians, adding that troops will continue to maintain a strong security presence nationwide throughout the festive period. He called for continued public support and national solidarity, stressing that collective responsibility remains vital to restoring lasting peace, stability and security across the country.