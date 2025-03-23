Troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, in collaboration with troops of Sector 2 Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have made significant gains in the ongoing fight against banditry in Taraba State and its environs under Operation Lafiyan Jamma.

Troops launched an offensive on March 22, 2025 on Achalle, a border community between Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State and Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

During the clearance operation, troops engaged and successfully dislodged bandits, recovering a motorcycle, advancing further, troops raided another major bandit stronghold with over 70 huts.

Despite resistance, the bandits were forced to abandon their camp due to superior firepower while another motorcycle and an international passport belonging to one Muhammadu Dahiru, suspected to be linked to the criminal network, were recovered before the camp was destroyed.

Troops then moved to the Dutsen Zaki high ground, clearing the area and neutralising multiple threats.

In a related development, on March 16, 2025, troops raided the residence of two notorious gunrunners, Irimiya Aboki and Tanko Adamu (aka Arewa Mafia), in Mararraba Donga, Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Although the suspects escaped, a search of their residence led to the recovery of four pistols, one pump-action rifle, and six cartridges.

Further efforts on March 20, 2025, resulted in the arrest of a suspected member of a high-profile gunrunning syndicate in Donga LGA.

Acting on intelligence, troops apprehended Alhaji Mansur Mohammad in possession of N1.2 million, allegedly meant for illegal arms procurement with investigations linking the funds to sponsors in Bauchi State.

On the same day, troops also arrested Adamu Yakubu (aka No Money No Guy), a suspected high-profile bandit leader linked to multiple cases of banditry and kidnapping in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State and Southern Taraba.

Intelligence reports linked him and six of his associates to a brutal attack on March 10, 2025, at Tse-Shiikaa village, where two persons were killed, one sustained life-threatening injuries, and others suffered gunshot and machete wounds.

Commending the troops, the Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, praised their commitment and professionalism. He reassured the people of Taraba State that aggressive operations would continue until banditry and other criminal activities were eradicated.

General Uwa urged the public to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with timely and credible information to enhance safety and security.