Troops of the Nigerian Army conducted an intelligence-led operation targeting multiple terrorist camps, firearms, and repelling coordinated attacks by insurgent groups in the Timbuktu Triangle.

In a Monday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force, the mission with codename Desert Sanity was carried out by the troops attached to the Operation Hadin Kai.

According to the statement, the intelligence operation was carried out on Sunday as troops advanced from their harbour area and conducted a deliberate attack across several identified terrorist enclaves, including Chilaria, Garin Faruk and Abirma.

The statement reads, “The operation was supported by the Air Component of OPHK, which provided persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage over the axis. The air-to-ground synergy enabled real-time tracking of terrorist movement, deterred adversary reinforcement, and enhanced the precision and confidence of ground operations.”

The statement added, “During the operation, troops recovered several items of military significance, including Baofeng radios, phones, 5 x AK-47 magazines, several rounds of 7.62 × 39mm special ammunition and 7.62mm NATO belted ammunition, several Boko Haram/ISWAP flags, links of 12.7 × 108 mm ammunition, diesel powered grinding machines, large quantity of medical supplies, several bags of grains, pick up truck, underground logistics storage and Petroleum and Oil Lubricant (POL) dump which all further degraded the operational and logistical capability of the terrorists.”

The statement further disclosed that, “At about midday, the advancing troops came under armed drone attacks by the terrorists. Despite this, the troops maintained momentum and continued the offensives. A second attempt in the evening was also decisively repelled, forcing the terrorists to withdraw, reaffirming troops’ dominance of the area.

“Despite sustained engagements, troops’ morale remains high, and fighting efficiency continues to be maintained. The general security situation in the area is assessed as calm but unpredictable, with troops remaining vigilant and at a high state of readiness.”

“The Military High Command affirmed that the operations will continue as troops remain resolute in their mission to eliminate terrorist threats, protect civilians, and restore lasting peace and stability to the North East,” the statement concluded.