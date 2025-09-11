Operatives of the 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace have successfully arrested notorious cattle rustlers during a raid in their hideout at Kogul Village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State while acting on credible intelligence gathered. This was disclosed in a statem...

Operatives of the 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace have successfully arrested notorious cattle rustlers during a raid in their hideout at Kogul Village in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State while acting on credible intelligence gathered.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Media Information Officer of JTF OPEP, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, made available to TVC on Thursday.

According to the statement, two notorious cattle rustlers were arrested and exhibits were recovered during the intelligence-based operation carried out on Thursday,

The statement reads, “Troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace Arrest Notorious Cattle Rustlers, Recover Arms and Ammunition in Plateau State.

“As part of efforts to curtail the menace of cattle rustling, which often triggers crisis in the Joint Operations Area, troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE (JTF OPEP) raided the hideout of suspected cattle rustlers at Kogul Village in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

“During the intelligence-based operation conducted on 11 September 2025, troops arrested 2 notorious cattle rustlers and recovered the following items from the suspects.”

The exhibits recovered include one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, one fabricated revolver rifle, ten rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, one mobile phone, and some money.

The task force further revealed that the suspects are in custody and investigations are ongoing as the troops are gearing up for follow-up operations to arrest the other members of the criminal syndicate.

“The arrested suspects and recovered items are in the custody of troops for investigation. Meanwhile, troops are conducting follow-up operations to intercept and arrest other members of the criminal syndicate.

“This arrest is pivotal to the ongoing efforts to tackle the triggers of crisis, which troops of 3 Division/JTF OPEP are actively involved in and have sworn to do in the Joint Operations Area,” the statement concluded.

