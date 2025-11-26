Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have intensified harvest-season protection in Benue, arresting two herders who allegedly trespassed into community farmlands and destroyed crops in Makurdi. In a statement by the operations public relations officer, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, the incident occurred on...

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have intensified harvest-season protection in Benue, arresting two herders who allegedly trespassed into community farmlands and destroyed crops in Makurdi.

In a statement by the operations public relations officer, Lt. Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, the incident occurred on 20th November during a routine patrol at .Zongo Akiki. The swift action of the troops prevented further damage and avoided a potential clash with farmers. The suspects are now in custody for investigation.

Force Commander, Major General Moses Gara, praised the troops’ professionalism and urged the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands. He reminded herders to remain law-abiding as OPWS continues safeguarding farmlands and supporting food security.

TVC previously reported that three people have been confirmed dead, and several others injured in a separate clash between crop farmers and cattle herders in the Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

According to Premium Times, the most recent attack took place on Thursday in Dagaceri Karaguwa, resulting in the deaths of two farmers.

A resident, Yusuf Abdullahi, told reporters that the incidents occurred after local farmers repelled an attack last week by a group of suspected cattle rustlers, believed to be herders, and neutralised one of the assailants.