Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have recorded a major breakthrough with the arrest of a notorious bandit leader responsible for a string of kidnappings and armed robberies across Benue and Taraba states.

In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations 6 Brigade, the operation was carried out by troops attached to the Forward Operating Base, Wukari, under the Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, the arrest was carried out on 21 December 2025 during a precision, intelligence-driven operation at Vaase Community, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, resulting in the arrest of Fidelis Gayama, a wanted suspect who has been evading arrest by security agencies.

The statement reads, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is closely linked to Aka Dogo, a wanted armed group leader, and is believed to be the ringleader of a criminal network that has terrorised travellers and communities along the Kente -Wukari Road and adjoining border areas between Benue and Taraba States.

“Further validation by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at the Vaase Outpost confirmed that the suspect is among individuals declared wanted by the Beji Police Division, Ukum Local Government Area.

“The suspect is currently in military custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for comprehensive investigation and prosecution in line with extant laws.”

The Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, while commending the troops for their professionalism, discipline and operational precision, described the arrest as a significant blow to criminal networks operating within the area.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to sustaining offensive operations and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

The Commander further called on members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies in support of ongoing security efforts.